Cops arrest four men over Kota Damansara carpark robbery

KUALA LUMPUR: Four men were arrested for robbing a salesman at a car park in Jalan PJU 5/22, Kota Damansara, here, last Sunday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief, ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the incident happened when the victim was approached by four suspects before one of them opened the car door and held a machete on his neck.

Following this, the suspects seized various personal items belonging to the victim including four sling bags, seven mobile phones and two watches.

They had also forced him to drive to a location where two of his motorcycles were parked after finding the keys on him, Nik Ezanee said.

“Acting on a tip-off, a police team arrested four men aged between 15 and 34 years on Sept 1 and checks show that they have several drug and criminal records for robbery, burglary and vehicle theft,“ he said in a statement.

“All of the suspects are being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code and further investigations are still ongoing on the involvement of all suspects in robbery and snatch theft cases, especially in the Petaling Jaya police administrative area,” he added. —Bernama