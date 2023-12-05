Cops arrest ‘Geng 36’ members in Bahau

JEMPOL: Police arrested 10 men believed to be members of the notorious ‘Geng 36’ on suspicion of planning to trigger a fight in Bahau on Tuesday.

Jempol district police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook said the Jempol police Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) rushed to a house in Bahau after receiving a tip-off at 8 pm.

There, they found the suspects, aged between 19 and 43, preparing for a fight and other crimes.

“Police found machetes and modified sharp weapons while other weapons were stored and hidden near the scene of the incident,” he said in a statement here today.

Hoo said police had identified the group based on body tattoos and pictures of the symbol ‘36’ on all the suspects’ phones.

He said the case was investigated under Section 144 of the Penal Code for possession of weapons and Section 6 (1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 (possession of offensive weapons in a public place).

Hoo said the case was also being investigated under Section 43 of the Societies Act 1966, adding that all suspects have been remanded for four days starting May 10. - Bernama