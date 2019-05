KUALA KANGSAR: Police arrested an unemployed man for allegedly abusing his children aged five and 13 in his house at Taman Sri Emas here yesterday.

Kuala Kangsar District Police Chief ACP Razali Ibrahim said the 36-year-old man was detained for investigation after his 34-year-old wife lodged a report at the police station here, last night.

Razali said that the woman, in her report, claimed that her husband had scolded their 13-year-old daughter and had pulled her hair in a rage.

“The wife tried to stop her husband but he slapped her on her right cheek while ripping her hair and struck her head against a chair besides twisting her left hand.

“He had also hurled some clothes at their son, punched his wife’s stomach and attempted to strangle her,” Razali said in a statement.

He said the incident caused injuries to the wife, who is a medical attendant at the Kuala Kangsar Hospital, while the couple’s children were badly traumatised.

Razali said initial investigations found that the suspect often hit his wife. The couple were in the process of getting a divorce at the Kuala Kangsar Syariah Court.

The case is being investigated under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001 and Section 323/326A of the Penal Code. — Bernama