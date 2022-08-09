Cops arrest man for crashing into seven cars under influence of alcohol

JOHOR BAHRU: A local man whose dangerous driving is believed to have caused a seven-vehicle accident near Kulai was arrested last night, Kulai district police chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow.

He said the 38-year-old was believed to be under the influence of alcohol when he was driving his Toyota Hilux and was arrested at a petrol station in Saleng at 7.30 pm on the night of the accident following public tip-offs.

Tok said the driver, who was driving from the direction of Johor Premium Outlet shopping mall, had rammed five cars and continued heading towards the Malaysia–Singapore Second Link before ramming two more vehicles from behind upon entering the Johor Bahru-Air Hitam Expressway,

“He then stopped by the side of the road and tried to escape in the Perodua Axia that he had rammed from behind and headed to a petrol station,” he said in a statement, adding that no casualties were reported.

Upon receiving information regarding the accident, the police rushed to the petrol station and arrested him there.

Tok said the man tested negative for drugs and he has been remanded for three days beginning today to facilitate investigations under Section 427, 379A of the Penal Code, Section 42 and 45A of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama