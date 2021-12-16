Cops arrest man for kidnapping and sexually assaulting girl in JB

JOHOR BAHRU: The police have arrested a local man who kidnapped a seven-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her in a car at Kampung Kangkar Baru, near Yong Peng, yesterday.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said in the incident on Tuesday, the 36-year-old suspect kidnapped the girl in front of her house in Taman Teratai, Kangkar Pulai here at 5.30 pm.

He said the suspect was arrested at 4.45pm yesterday and police seized a grey Proton Waja and a mobile phone.

Ayob Khan said the victim was approached by the suspect driving an unregistered vehicle before driving to Stulang Laut, where he robbed a disabled man in his 20s of RM500.

“The suspect then ordered the disabled man to record his sexual acts on the girl inside the car,” he said in a statement here today.

He added the suspect then left the disabled man at the roadside unharmed, while the girl, who was traumatised, was found by the public in front of a restaurant in Kangkar Pulai.

The girl was brought to the hospital and later handed over to her parents, he said, adding the suspect is remanded until next Monday.

The case is investigated under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, Section 363 of the Penal Code for kidnapping and Section 392 of the Penal Code for robbery.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Seri Alam district police chief Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said a foreign man was arrested for sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl in a convenience store in Ulu Tiram here.

He said police received a report from the victim’s 42-year-old mother at about 10.33 pm yesterday.

In the incident that occurred at about 7.50 pm on Tuesday, the suspect, who was working at the store, touched the victim on her shoulder and caressed her stomach area.

“Acting on information, a police team from Seri Alam district police arrested the man at the store at about 1.20 am (this morning) to facilitate the investigation,” he said, adding the suspect was remanded for seven days beginning today. — Bernama