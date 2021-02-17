Cops arrest man who mugged woman on first date

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16: Police arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly mugging a woman while out on their first date.

Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the incident occurred yesterday at around 5.45 pm at Jalan 17/1 Petaling Jaya.

The woman met the suspect through Facebook, and had accepted his invitation for a dinner date.

“During the date, the suspect forcefully took the victim’s gold bracelet and then left her in front of a 24-hour convenience store in the area,” Nik Ezanee said in a statement today.

He said on the same day at around 11.10 pm police raided a house in Taman Impian Ehsan, Seri Kembangan which led to his arrest.

“The suspect told police he had sold the victim’s gold bracelet for RM2,900 and also confessed to five other criminal cases including robbery, threats, extortion and sexual offences,“ he said, adding the suspect has been remanded for three days and the case is investigated under Section 392 of the Penal Code.- Bernama