Cops arrest Myanmar illegals in oil palm smallholding

PASIR MAS: Police arrested eight illegal immigrants from Myanmar, including a woman, in an oil palm smallholding in Kampung Kubang Binjai, near here yesterday.

Pasir Mas district police chief ACP Kama Azural Mohamed said police acted after receiving a tip-off, with all eight failing to produce valid documents.

“They admitted to entering Malaysia illegally by boat and were bound for Kuala Lumpur,” he said in a statement here today.

All eight have been remanded for two weeks and the case is being investigated under Section 51 (3) of the Immigration Act 1959/63. -Bernama