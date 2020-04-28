Cops arrest nine, seize RM770,000 in drugs

SEREMBAN: Police busted a drug-trafficking syndicate with the arrest of nine individuals, and seized 8.5kg of drugs worth about RM770,000.

Negri Sembilan Narcotics Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Faisal Mohd Noor said all the suspects aged between 21 and 40 were arrested in several raids around the state and in Selangor from April 22-25.

Mohd Faisal said it all began on April 22, when the police arrested a man in Telok Kemang, Port Dickson, during an Ops Covid-19 patrol, seizing 7.36gm of Syabu.

The next day, another three men were arrested around the area, leading to a raid at an apartment in Nilai on April 24, where about 4kg in Ecstasy pills were seized along with another arrest.

“Based on investigations conducted, on April 25, the police raided a house in Bandar Rinching, Section 5, Semenyih, Selangor and arrested four men, seizing 450gm of Syabu and 40 Eramin 5 pills weighing about 15gm,” he said, adding that this lead to another raid in Seri Kembangan, Selangor, where 9,570 Ecstasy pills weighing 3.9kg were found and seized.

Two cars and two motorcycles worth RM66,500 were also seized in the raids.

Mohd Faisal said all the nine suspects with past drug-related criminal records tested positive for methamphetamine, and are currently under remand. - Bernama