JOHOR BARU: One of the two road thugs who threatened a motorist with a machete in an incident along Pasir Gudang Highway on Monday, has been arrested by police today.

This comes a day after police said they were on the hunt for both suspects after a video showing them threatening a road user, went viral on social media.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the 31-year-old male suspect was arrested in Simpang Renggam near here, at 5.30pm yesterday.

“The suspect is the individual being sought by the police over a robbery that occurred in the Johor Baru South district recently.

The suspect was arrested with three accomplices aged between 26 and 40 who were believed to have been involved in a robbery case, while another suspect (for intimidation) who is still at large, is being actively hunted,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said with the arrest of the suspect and his accomplices, the police managed to solve 11 criminal cases in Johor Baru.

The suspects have been remanded for five days until June 9. The case is being investigated under Section 427 and 506 of the Penal Code for mischief and criminal intimidation which provides for a jail term of not more than five years or with a fine or both.

It is also investigated under Section 395 and 397 of the same code for robbery which provides for a jail term of up to twenty years and whipping, if convicted. — Bernama