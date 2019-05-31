Cops arrest road bully who smashed windscreen in viral video

PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested a road bully who used his helmet to smash the windscreen of car driven by a woman near Taman Bukit Serdang in Seri Kembangan on Tuesday.

Serdang district police chief ACP Ismadi Borhan said the suspect, a factory storage assistant in his 30s, was nabbed at his workplace in Balakong at about 3pm yesterday.

“A remand order from will be applied under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code,“ he said in a statement yesterday, adding that investigations were ongoing.

The suspect’s motorcycle and helmet, which were used in the incident, were also seized.

According to initial investigations, the suspect was unhappy that the woman had honked at him after he allegedly rode his motorcycle haphazardly.

In a video on social media that was recorded on the woman’s dashcam, two motorcyclists were seen hogging the road.

After the driver honked at and overtook them, one of the motorcyclists caught up and stopped his bike abruptly in front of the 22-year-old woman’s vehicle, forcing her to stop.

The rider alighted from his motorcycle and used his helmet to smash the car windscreen, while the other motorcyclist watched.

The case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief and Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.