Cops arrest Sabah footballer’s ex-girlfriend for allegedly damaging house door

KOTA KINABALU: Police arrested the former girlfriend of a Sabah football player last night for allegedly damaging the door of his house.

Kota Kinabalu District Police Chief ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said at 2.58 am, last Saturday (June 17), the football player lodged a police report claiming his ex-girlfriend had damaged the door of his house.

He said at 8 pm yesterday, the police arrested the woman to assist in the investigation under under Section 427 of the Penal Code (commiting mischief).

“With the arrest of the suspect, the police believe they can solve this case.

“Police also advise the public not to speculate, share and spread any news from uncertified sources regarding this case which has been uploaded and spread on social media platforms,“ he said in a statement today. - Bernama