KUALA LUMPUR: Police busted a cigarette smuggling syndicate after arresting six men, including three Myanmar nationals during a raid in a house in Puchong, near here, Wednesday.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said all the suspects, aged between 24 and 52, were arrested at the premise.

Police also seized 21,800 and 11,130 cartons of white cigarettes and kretek cigarettes, respectively, while the overall value of seizures, including a lorry and two vehicles were RM5.142 million.

“Investigations found the syndicate had been active around Klang Valley, and one of the suspects has previous criminal records,” he said.

All suspects had been remanded for seven days until Sept 25 under Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967, he said in a statement here. - Bernama