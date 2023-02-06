Cops arrest three men hired by along to seize car

PETALING JAYA: The police have arrested three men believed to have been hired to seize a car owned by a man at a traffic light intersection near Mak Mandin, Butterworth, yesterday (June 1).

As reported by Harian Metro, the men aged between 27 and 49 were caught in separate raids in Kuala Kangsar, Perak, Seberang Jaya, Butterworth and Penang.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief assistant commissioner Mohd Asri Shafie said the arrests were made to a follow-up of a viral video that showed a car driven by an individual was allegedly robbed.

“Police checks found that the incident happened at the traffic light intersection in the Mak Mandin area, and a police report was lodged by the victim on the day of the incident.

“Following that, the police tracked down the suspect before arresting the other two suspects.

“During the raid, the police seized a car and clothes worn by the three suspects. When arrested, all three suspects were found to be under the influence of drugs,“ he said in a statement here today (June 2).

Mohd Asri further said the investigation into the suspects found that they were hired by a moneylender to seize the victim’s car.

“In this incident, the victim’s 57-year-old mother took out a loan amounting to RM100,000 three years ago with a money lender (along).”

He added that the victim’s mother agreed to hand over her son’s car through a written agreement if she failed to pay the loan.

Mohd Asri explained that following the mother’s failure to pay the loan, it had resulted in the seizure of the son’s car, as seen in the viral video.

However, further investigations by the police found that the creditor had hired car repossesses to take away the car.

The case is being investigated under Section 395 of the Penal Code.