Cops arrest three sexagenarians; seize drugs worth over RM30m

BENTONG: An international drug smuggling and local distribution syndicate was successfully busted, with the arrest of three sexagenarians who led to the seizure of drugs, believed to be syabu, weighing 841.06 kilogrammes (kg) and worth RM30.8 million.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the three local men, aged 61 to 63, were arrested by a police team on the roadside in the Bukit Tinggi area, on Saturday.

He said the arrest led to a raid on a house here, which was used as a storage place for the drug, weighing 841.06 kg, which was sold in the market at a price of RM36,000 per kg and could be used by about 4.2 million addicts.

The 61- and 63-year-old suspects work as durian growers, while the 62-year-old suspect is unemployed and is said to have been involved with the syndicate since early this year.

“The syndicate is believed to use courier services and sea routes to smuggle drugs to the international market, which we suspect is to regional countries, while they are also involved in drug trafficking for the local market.

“The police are still tracking other members of the syndicate because those detained only part of the syndicate,” he said at a press conference at the Bentong district police headquarters here yesterday.

Also present was Pahang Narcotics Crime Investigation Department head, Supt Azmi Awang Lah.

In addition to the drugs, Ramli said the police also seized, among others, a Glock pistol, as well as fake firearms, bullet casings, live ammunition, a Nissan Sunny car and RM1,564 in cash.

He added that all the suspects have no previous criminal record and urine screening tests were also negative for drugs.

All the suspects were remanded for seven days, until August 27, to assist the investigation in accordance with Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 8 of the Arms Act 1960, he said.

In a separate arrest, Ramli said that the police detained a 31-year-old man in Kampung Pengsenam, Temerloh, in an operation at 10 to 11 last night, who was believed to be involved in drug trafficking.

He said that further investigation has found 10 transparent plastic packets containing the suspected drug syabu, estimated to weigh 507.27 grams and be worth RM18,000, with the suspect believed to have procured the supply from the Klang Valley before distributing it in the Felda settlement area.

The suspect, who has no previous criminal record, was remanded for six days, starting yesterday, to assist in the investigation under Section 39B Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama