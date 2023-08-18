Cops arrest two men, seize drugs worth RM30.6m in Perak

IPOH: The Perak police crippled a drug trafficking syndicate by arresting two men and seizing Erimin 5 drugs estimated to be worth RM30.6 million in a raid in Klebang, Chemor near here, on Tuesday (Aug 15).

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) director Datuk Seri Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said both of the 44-year-old suspects were arrested at 9.30 am in a rented bungalow that was used as a drug processing laboratory.

He said the police seized Erimin 5 pills weighing 413.92 kg and Erimin 5 powder estimated to weigh 25.33 kg worth RM30.6 million.

“The police also seized various types of equipment used to process drugs as well as two fake firearms, a Toyota Altis car, an EX5 motorcycle, two rings and RM1,624 in cash believed to have been earned from drug sales,“ he told a press conference at the Perak Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

Also present were Perak Police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri and state JSJN chief ACP Lee King Chuan.

Mohd Kamarudin said the two suspects who were unemployed had been involved in the activity since March this year and were believed to have learned how to process the drugs from social media and their friends.

He said screening tests found both suspects positive for amphetamine-type drugs and that they also had past criminal and drug-related records.

“They have been remanded until Monday (Aug 21) to assist with investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 36 of the Arms Act 1960,“ he said, adding that his team was still tracking down other members of the syndicate. -Bernama