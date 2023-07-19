Cops arrested man believed to be involved in wife's robbery

KUANTAN: A man believed to be the mastermind of a robbery against his wife was arrested in Bentong on Monday (July 17).

Bentong district police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said the suspect's involvement was revealed after police nabbed three men suspected of being involved in the robbery.

“As a result of interrogation, it was found that the 47-year-old had masterminded the robbery for insurance claims,“ he said in a statement today.

He said police received a report about the robbery where three masked men had threatened the 42-year-old housewife in the Taman Hijau housing area in Karak, Bentong and ransacked her house before fleeing in a white Perodua Alza, taking along her jewellery worth RM16,000.

“Initial investigations found that the victim was alone at home as her mother, husband and child had gone to a relative’s house,“ he said.

He said police managed to arrest two men, both aged 33, and a foreigner, 24, and seized a car used by the suspects at about 9.30 pm in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan. -Bernama