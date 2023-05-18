Cops await medical report on alleged bullying of RMAF trainee

KUANTAN: Police are waiting for the medical report to complete their investigation into the alleged bullying of a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) trainee at a centre here recently.

Pahang Police chief Datuk Yahaya Othman said they also will record statements from another three or four witnesses to the incident soon.

“We have referred to the Bukit Aman Legal Department for further instructions and the investigation papers have been returned for us to get more details.

“We are also awaiting the medical report before referring to the deputy public prosecutor,” he told reporters when met at the Pahang contingent police headquarters Aidilfitri celebrations at the Alor Akar Logistics Complex here today.

So far, police have recorded 11 statements, including six trainees who allegedly committed the crime, and the case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.

The media previously reported that five RMAF trainees were allegedly beaten up by seniors during their training at the airbase.

The crime came to light after the family of one of the victims filed a complaint with the police and the incident also went viral on social media. - Bernama