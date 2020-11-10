Cops begin probe into river pollution

PETALING JAYA : Police have commenced investigations into the dumping of effluents that led to the pollution of the Rantau Panjang water treatment plants today.

Selangor police CID chief SAC Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said police received a report on the matter from an enforcement officer of the Selangor Water Management Board (Luas) at 3pm today.

He said initial investigations by Luas showed about eight tonnes of effluents believed to be solvents had contaminated water at the plant resulting in the shutdown of water supply to households for the pollutants to be flushed out.

Fadzil said the case is being investigated by Gombak police for “mischief by injury to works of irrigation” under Section 430 of the Penal Code.

Over one million households are affected by the water cut that began at 6pm today and the case brings the total number of such pollution to water treatment plants to six since early September

Police have to date charged a dozen people comprising company directors and their employees in three of the the six cases under investigations.