Cops believe money matters behind kidnapping of businessman

PETALING JAYA: Police revealed that money matters are believed to be the motive that led to the kidnapping of 55-year-old businessman Datuk Seri Arumugam Renganathan, who was found dead in Rawang on Saturday.

Without giving further details, federal police CID director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed said today that it is being investigated if it is linked to debts or other matters.

He said a post-mortem being conducted to determine the cause of death of the victim is in its final stages.

Selangor police said today that a ninth suspect aged 28 and from Rawang, who was sought by police on Monday, was held hours after his photo was released to the media.

Selangor police CID chief SAC Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said the man surrendered on Monday night and was remanded for seven days from today.

On June 10, Arumugam was kidnapped while jogging at a playground on Jalan Persiaran Perdana, Bandar Sri Damansara by three men who impersonated the police.

He was held captive at several locations including a house at Taman Kosaso, Rawang, and his abductors demanded for a RM154 million ransom from his family which was yet to be paid.

On Friday, police arrested several men who led them to Arumugam’s body at a swamp at Bestari Jaya, Rawang.

He is said to have died about four days after the abduction.

A failed multi-million ringgit land deal between the deceased and a suspect is believed to have led to the incident.