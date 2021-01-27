Cops: Beware of ‘friends’ calling for cash

PETALING JAYA: It would pay to take heed and be cautious the next time you receive a call or text message from a relative or friend desperately wanting to borrow money.

It could possibly be a phone scammer impersonating them.

Police have received 78 reports since early this month from victims who claimed to have lost between RM1,000 and RM250,000 to scammers.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said yesterday the victims who lodged the reports alleged that they had received messages from a “friend or relative” through WhatsApp, claiming they were in financial dire straits and needed funds.

“The scammers would use an unknown phone number, claiming they had lost their mobile phone. The victims were further convinced by the ruse as the scammers used photos of those they were impersonating as their profile photo in the app.

“Furthermore, the scammers had managed to closely imitate the voices of the friends and relatives of the victims.”

Nik Ezanee said the scammers would send bank account numbers, which were not under the names of the “friends or relatives”, after which the victims would make cash deposits or online transfers.

He said the victims learnt that they had been fleeced after calling to check on those “friends or relatives” on their actual phone numbers, and found that they had never lost their mobile phones or sought cash.

“With the country undergoing issues due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many are trying to make easy money.

“We advise the public not to be taken in by calls from unknown numbers, and to check thoroughly before doing anything that could cause them to lose money.

“These scammers do not target a particular group of people but attempt to fleece those who are unaware of these new scam tactics.”

Nik Ezanee said when in doubt, the public can call the district police headquarters at 03-7966 2222.

They can also check with the commercial crimes

investigation department at https://ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmul/on the status of bank accounts and telephone numbers given by scammers to see if it is blacklisted.