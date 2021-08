PETALING JAYA: A crime syndicate led by a Datuk and involved in illegal activities such as loansharking, online gambling and cryptocurrency mining was busted by Selangor police in an operation since last month.

The syndicate raked in almost RM1.5 million a month from its illegal activities.

The operation which was jointly carried out with the federal police anti-moneylaundering unit also saw the seizure of 14 cars, 14 houses, three shoplots, currencies in local and foreign denominations and the freezing of 71 bank accounts estimated to be worth RM33 million.

Selangor police chief Commissioner Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said a 40-year-old Datuk and his 41-year-old wife were arrested in Rawang on Wednesday after 13 members of the syndicate were nabbed in sting operations more than a month ago.

He said the syndicate had been involved in illegal moneylending since 2014 and made about RM2 million a year.

Arjunaidi said as for illegal online gambling, the syndicate had been active since 2016 and raked in RM6 million a year from it.

“The syndicate was also involved in Bitcoin mining and tapped electricity illegally for the purpose, generating about RM800,000 worth of the cryptocurrency each month. This had caused losses amounting to millions of ringgit to Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB),“ Arjunaidi said.

Police broke into the syndicate’s network after raiding four houses at Country Homes, Rawang on July 6 where 12 men and a woman aged between 17 and 40 were held.

Arjunaidi said the suspects who were promoters of online gambling were paid salaries between RM2,500 and RM8,000 per month.

He said police seized dozens of cellphones and portable computers from the suspects who have been charged in court for offences related to illegal gambling.

Arjunaidi said interogation of the suspects led police to the Datuk who was the mastermind of the syndicate.

He said police are seeking Chuah Seong Hooi (730903-08-5717) and Heow Hee Soon (901130-10-5221) to assist in the investigations into the syndicate.

Those with information on them should contact Insp Shahriman Mat Junus at 012-3480281.

Arjunaidi said since last year until Saturday, police had conducted 5,217 raids to counter illegal online gambling and arrested 9,998 people linked to it.