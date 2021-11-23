Cops bust drug processing syndicate

KUALA LUMPUR : A syndicate that processed drugs from a squatter settlement along the Kuala Lumpur-Seremban highway was busted by police with the arrest of six suspects last week.

Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief DCP Datuk Yahaya Othman (pix) said today that police seized over 120 kg of drugs and additives comprising heroin, methamphetamine, ganja and caffeine worth almost RM420,000 in the bust.

He said in the two raids that were conducted here on Nov 17, six men made up of locals and foreigners aged between 24 and 38 were held.

Yahaya said the syndicate distributed the drugs within the Klang Valley.

He added also recovered in the raids were drug processing equipment and four cars.