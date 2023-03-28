Cops bust drug syndicate, 27 held on suspicion of drug-trafficking

KUALA LUMPUR: The police arrested 27 individuals today suspected of being involved in a drug trafficking syndicate and turned four units of an apartment in Jinjang Baru, here, into a hub for their criminal activities.

Acting Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Yahaya Othman said all the male suspects aged between 23 and 40, were arrested between 5 am and 10 am yesterday.

He said some of the 27 suspects attempted to escape by climbing the window and roof of the house on the fourth floor of the apartment before being caught.

“As a result of the arrest, the police have successfully busted a drug trafficking syndicate that has been active in the Sentul area for the past six months.

“The police also seized 59.44 grammes of methamphetamine, two Perodua Myvi cars, a Yamaha Y15 motorcycle, three bracelets, three rings, a necklace with a yellow pendant and RM603 in cash,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Yahaya said the results of the urine test found that all the suspects tested positive for methamphetamine and had drug-related criminal records and would be remanded tomorrow.

He said all the suspects were taken to the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division, Sentul district police headquarters for investigation and further action.

“The case is being investigated under Section 39B as well as Section 39(A)(1), Section 12(2), Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 3(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act (Measures - Special Preventive Measures) 1985 and Part III of the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988.

“Further investigations are still continuing to identify the syndicate members involved and the source of supply,“ he said while adding the estimated value of the drug seizure amounted to almost RM 6,000. - Bernama