KUALA LUMPUR: Three local men believed to be part of drug distributing syndicate were detained following several raids around Kuala Lumpur and Selangor on Wednesday with drugs worth almost RM10 million seized.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department acting director Datuk Kamarulzaman Mamat said the suspects were aged between 30 and 59.

He said in the operation from 2.25pm to 7.15pm, the police seized various types of drugs including syabu weighing 59.25kg, 197,580 Ecstacy pills, ketamine weighing 18.7kg and 365gm of opium in addition to cash worth RM37,000.

Kamarulzaman said the company also seized four luxury vehicles, namely a Mercedes, Toyota Harrier, Toyota Alphard and Volvo worth RM220,000.

“We arrested man at a luxury house in Bukit Tunku, here, and uncovered drug processing activities in a laboratory.

“Four more raids were carried out in Bandar Sri Damansara, Petaling Jaya, which led to the arrest of two more suspects and the discovery of another drug processing laboratory,“ he said yesterday.

Kamarulzaman said all suspects had been actively involved in the syndicate for the past two months and the drugs seized were believed to be for the local and overseas market.

He said all the detainees were remanded for seven days from yesterday under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code,“ he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama