Cops bust international drug syndicate, drugs worth RM3.8m seized

JASIN: Police have crippled an international drug distribution syndicate with the seizure of over RM3.8 million worth of syabu and ecstasy pills in a series of raids in Malacca and Selangor last Wednesday (Jan 4).

Malacca police chief Datuk Zainol Samah said eight local suspects, comprising six men and two women, were arrested during the raids.

The suspects, who included two married couples, were aged between 25 and 48, he added.

He said the first raid was conducted at 3 pm in Serkam, Jasin, where two men and a woman were arrested in a car in front of the house.

Following checks in the house, police arrested another man and a woman, as well as seized 82.64 kilogrammes of syabu, worth RM2.975 million, and 16.62 kg of ecstasy pills(RM831,000), he told a press conference here today.

Zainol said the syabu drug was found in sacks and tea bag packets, while the ecstasy pills were found in clear plastic bags, each containing about 5,000 pills.

He said the Malacca and Bukit Aman Narcotic CID team also carried out three more raids in Permatang Serai and Kampung Pulai in Malacca, and Kota Damansara in Selangor on the same day, during which three more suspects were arrested.

“Our intelligence found the syndicate is believed to have been active since early 2022 and some of those arrested are fishermen.

“The urine tests on all suspects were negative but one of the suspects has previous records dor drug-related offences,” he said.

Zainol said police also seized three motorcycles, four cars, jewellery, cash, and several foreign currency notes.

All the suspects are in remand for seven days until Jan 11 for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama