Cops bust international drug trafficking ring, syabu worth RM3.83 mln seized

GEORGE TOWN: The police busted an international drug trafficking syndicate with the arrest of two fishermen, including an Indonesian, at an illegal jetty in Bagan Bukit Tambun, Simpang Ampat near here yesterday,

Penang police chief Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan said a 57-year-old local man and his 36-year-old Indonesian assistant were detained by the Intelligence Unit team of the Marine Police Force at 4pm following a tip-off.

During the raid, the team found an unnumbered fiber boat at the jetty and following inspection, found 100 plastic bags filled with ‘Guanyinwang’ tea bags containing 105 kilogrammes (kg) syabu worth RM3.83 million, he said in a statement today.

Sahabudin said investigations showed the syndicate, with networking in the neighbouring countries, had been active since May last year by using the sea routes to distribute the drugs.

Both the suspects, with the local man having previous records for drug related cases, are in remand for seven days to facilitate investigation. — Bernama