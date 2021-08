KUALA LUMPUR: With the closure of entertainment outlets due to the pandemic, vice syndicates are turning to private residences to keep prostitution alive in the city.

This was uncovered by Sentul police after they raided an apartment in Taman Ushawan, Kepong on Saturday evening just two days after the operator started running vice activities.

Sentul police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said today that five foreign women aged between 23 and 42 who are suspected to be involved in the activities were arrested in the 5pm raid.

He said a 39-year-old man who was a client of the women was also held to assist in the probe.

Beh said police learnt that clients were charged RM160 per session with a prostitute and the arrangements for the meeting are made through the WeChat application.

He said police also seized cash, condoms, massage oil and other items from the premises during the raid.

Beh said the suspects are being held under a 14-day remand order and are being investigated for their involvement in vice activities.