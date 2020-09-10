Cops bust KTM motorcycle theft syndicate

SERDANG: Police arrested eight individuals, including an Indonesian woman believed to have been involved in a KTM motorcycle theft syndicate estimated to be worth RM100,000 in three states, last Friday.

Without divulging further details on the detention of the suspects, Serdang district police chief, ACP Ismadi Borhan said all the suspects, aged 29 to 42, were arrested around Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Negeri Sembilan.

He said the group used various modus operandi including using fake pistols, handcuffs and disguising as personnel of the authorities.

“Their main target is KTM motorcycles, which will be dismantled and sold in parts because the items are quite expensive,“ he said in a press conference at the Serdang district police headquarters, here.

“Apart from stealing motorcycles, the group also uses full range all round detector tools that can identify gadgets in a vehicle which will then be broken into and stolen.

“The investigation found that the group has been active around the Klang Valley since 2013 and is believed to have stolen about 100 motorcycles,“ he said. -Bernama