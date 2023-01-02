Cops bust Mirul Dog Gang, solve eight burglaries in Kuantan

KUANTAN: Two construction workers, suspected to be members of the ‘Mirul Dog Gang’ notorious for burglary around the district, were arrested in Balok here last Friday.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the 32-year-old local men were arrested at a house at 6.30pm during a special operation in conjunction with Chinese New Year.

He said investigations revealed that the suspects had been active since October last year, breaking into unoccupied houses during the day.

He said that with the arrests, police have busted the group and solved eight house break-in cases reported in Kampung Pandan, Air Putih, Indera Mahkota and Beserah involving losses estimated to reach RM100,000.

“Police also seized a Proton Waja car, burglary tools, mobile phones, laptops, watches and women’s jewellery. Further investigations to identify whether there are gang members still at large will continue,” he said at the district police headquarters here today.

Wan Mohd Zahari said police also arrested a 71-year-old elderly man here on Monday who allegedly bought stolen jewellery from the suspects.

He said the two gang suspects have past criminal records for narcotics offences and tested positive for drugs, adding that both were remanded until Feb 3 to assist in the investigation under Section 457 of the Penal Code.

The elderly man was released on police bail for health reasons and investigated under Section 411 of the Penal Code, he added. - Bernama