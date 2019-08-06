Cops bust online gambling syndicate run by Chinese nationals

KUALA LUMPUR: The Immigration Department has busted an online gambling syndicate run by China nationals following raids at four homes here past midnight today.

Immigration Department deputy director-general (operations) Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa said his officers learnt that the syndicate earned over RM10,000 a day.

He said the raiding party comprising 16 immigration officers nabbed 35 Chinese men and a Chinese woman, who worked as online gambling operators for the syndicate.

He said a Malaysian man, who played the role of communications officer for the main operator based in China, was also arrested.

The Malaysian had arranged for the accommodation of the detained foreigners who are aged between 17 and 56.

Mohamad Fauzi said except for four of the foreigners held, the rest did not possess passports and had overstayed their social visit visas.

“We seized a large number of cell phones and laptop computers at the premises. The syndicate offered gambling similar to games found in casinos and targeted Chinese, Indonesian and Malaysian players. The syndicate began its operation about five months ago. We will notify the police of the raids we conducted to enable them to take further action.”

Mohamad Fauzi said all those arrested are being held for investigations at the Putrajaya immigration detention depot.