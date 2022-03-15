Cops bust scam call centre

KAJANG: A scam call centre that made non-existent job offers to Indonesians was busted by police barely a week after it began its activities in a condominium unit here.

Kajang police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the raid on the premises at 3.45pm on Tuesday led to the arrest of seven suspects.

“The scam syndicate targeted victims in Indonesia by offering them jobs through the E-Dagang platform,” he said.

He said police seized cellphones and portable computers from the suspects who are aged between 23 and 34 and are being held under a three-day remand order.

Mohd Zaid said the case is being investigated for cheating under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

He urged those with information on the syndicate to call the investigations officer Insp Tanaseelan Manogaran at the the Kajang district police headquarters at 03-89114242.

In a separate case in Kuala Lumpur, Dang Wangi police also crippled another scam syndicate after raiding a condominium unit on Jalan Yap Kwan Seng.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said police arrested three men aged between 19 and 33 and seized computer sets and cellphones in the raid.

He said initial investigations showed that the online scam syndicate had been in operation for a month and targeted overseas victims.

Noor Dellhan said the role of the suspects was to seek information on the background of potential victims through social media platforms such as Facebook before handing it over to the main operations of the syndicate which pulled off the scams.

He urged those with information of such activities to contact Dang Wangi police at 03-26002222.