Cops bust syndicate involving couple and son

CHUKAI: Police have busted a syndicate with the arrest of a couple and their son and the seizure of various drugs, cash and vehicles with a total value of RM1.5 million in a raid here, early morning yesterday.

Terengganu police chief, Datuk Roslee Chik said in the raid, mounted by police from the Kemaman district police headquarters (IPD) at 1.45am on a house in Kampung Bukit Kuang here, police arrested six members of a family comprising a man, aged 52, his 47-year-old wife, their son, 22, and three daughters aged nine to 17.

“The couple and their son are being remanded for seven days from yesterday while their three daughters who are still schooling were released by the court,” he said at a news conference at IPD Kemaman, here today.

He said police found 749 grammes of syabu and 10,200 pil kuda (methamphetamine pills) worth RM176,900 in the house.

“The drugs were hidden in a drawer in one of the rooms. Police found RM321,100 in cash in the same room. Also seized were 14 vehicles including two motorcycles, a BMW 5 Series car and a tow truck.”

He said the investigation on the suspects resulted in a second raid on a house belonging to the suspects’ friend, located near their house, yesterday evening.

“However, the accomplice had escaped and police found RM7,415 in cash,” he added.

Roslee said the seizure was the second biggest by Terengganu police this year, following a seizure worth RM1.72 million last month from a syndicate in Kemaman, which police believed the suspects were part of.

He said the three suspects were tested negative for drugs, but the man and his son had past criminal records involving drugs.

He added that the drugs were believed to be for the Kemaman and Kuantan markets and based on the initial police investigation, the syndicate had been operating for almost a year. - Bernama