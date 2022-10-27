Cops bust syndicate misusing PDRM, KDN, AADK logos

KUALA LUMPUR: Police believe they have busted a syndicate hiding under the guise of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) and misusing the logos of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Home Ministry (KDN) and the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) since 2013 following the arrest of its mastermind on Sunday (Oct 24).

Sentul District Police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said they arrested the 53-year-old suspect and four local men aged between 32 and 57 at several locations in the Klang Valley from Oct 23 to Oct 25.

“Following the raids, we confiscated several items including 19 t-shirts, 15 caps, 143 car stickers, 20 emblems, three Crime Prevention Community Bureau authority cards, five honorary membership cards and four printing templates,” he told a press conference today.

He said two of the five suspects, including the mastermind, have been remanded for three days until yesterday and have been released on police bail pending the completion of the investigation papers.

“Our initial investigations revealed that victims were invited to join the NGO as honorary members of the Malaysian Crime Prevention Community Bureau with offers of attractive benefits with a payment of RM2,200 as a membership fee.

“The victims were deceived into believing they will be accorded privileges when joining the establishment, such as being able to get past all police roadblocks because their membership card would have the logos of the PDRM, KDN and AADK,” he said, adding that the mastermind had a criminal record of impersonating a civil servant.

“To date, more than 500 members have been duped into joining the organisation and four of them have come forward to lodge reports,” he said. - Bernama