JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police crippled a syndicate processing imitation liquor when they arrested six men and seized liquor worth RM2.14 million in a raid on a house in Taman Ungku Tun Aminah here yesterday.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the suspects, two locals and four foreigners, were aged between 27 and 41.

The raid was jointly conducted by the Fifth Battalion of the General Operations Force (GOF5) in Simpang Renggam and the Johor Bahru Utara district police Criminal Investigation Department at 8.10 am, he said.

“The group has been operating for the past five months, using fake stamp duty stickers to supply counterfeit liquor to the local market,” he said in a press conference here today.

Police seized 20 blue barrels containing liquor essence with 40 percent alcohol content, 20 gallons of liquor essence with 100 percent alcohol content, 45 boxes of Jameson Triple Distilled Irish Whiskey, and 30 boxes of King Robert.

They also confiscated 28 boxes of Chivas Regal Blended Scotch Whiskey, two barrels of alcohol essence, two units of water pumps to process liquor, two units of bench drilling machines, 20,000 fake customs duty stickers, a Daihatsu Delta lorry and a Nissan Cefiro car.

Ayob Khan said police were tracking down other individuals believed to be involved in processing the imitation liquor as more premises could have been used for the illegal activities.

He said the two local men have been remanded for 10 days while the four foreigners for 14 days under Section 135 (1) of the Customs Act 1967 and Section 75 of the Excise Act 1976. — Bernama