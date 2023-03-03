Cops bust three drug distribution syndicates, seize RM2m worth of drugs

KUALA LUMPUR: Police busted three drug distribution syndicates around the Klang Valley, with a value of seized drugs worth RM2 million in a series of raids from Feb 27 to March 1.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said five men and a local woman, aged between 21 and 44, were arrested in the raids.

He said in the first raid between 9 pm and 1 am on Feb 27 in Taman Tun Dr Ismail here, two men were detained and police seized various types of drugs including ganja, weighing 20 kilogrammes (kg), estimated to be worth RM50,000 as well as RM500 in cash.

“Two raids were conducted on March 1, from 4 pm to 9 pm, in Taman Keramat and at a condominium in Taman Melati which resulted in the arrest of a man as well as the seizure of 6 kg of syabu, with an estimated worth of RM246,000, and RM1,000 in cash,” he said in a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters here today.

Azmi said four raids were conducted from Feb 28 to March 1 in Segambut, Cheras and Pandan Perdana, with the arrest of two men and a woman, and police seized various types of drugs including methylenedioxy-methamphetamine weighing 7.6 kg; ketamine (3.8 kg); Eramin5 pills (10,120 pills); and syabu (1 kg), all worth an estimated RM1.7 million.

In addition, he said the police also seized a Honda Accord car and a Honda motorcycle worth RM178,000 and RM16,124 respectively.

Azmi said all suspects were remanded for seven days from the date of arrest and the investigation is being carried out in accordance with Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. Besides this, police are actively tracking down the remaining members of the syndicate who are still at large.

He added that all the seized drugs were believed to be obtained from suppliers around the Klang Valley to be marketed in the capital and able to be used by 100,000 drug users. - Bernama