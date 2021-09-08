Cops bust three illegal money lending syndicates in Seremban with arrest of five

SEREMBAN: Police have busted three illegal money lending syndicates with the arrest of five local men in Negeri Sembilan, said state Police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusof.

He said all the suspects, aged between 20 and 42, were nabbed at three different locations in Seremban, Nilai and Bandar Baru Sendayan.

He said a team from the Commercial Crime Investigation Division of the Port Dickson police headquarters arrested two men, aged 30 and 38, in the first raid in Seremban two days ago.

“A 21-year-old car spare parts salesman claimed that the windscreen and roof of his four-wheel-drive vehicle parked in front of his house in Lukut, Port Dickson, was splashed with red paint on Aug 29.

“The suspects are believed to be involved in illegal money lending activities and making threats by splashing red paint on the victim’s vehicle,” he told reporters at a press conference today.

Mohamad said the victim (complainant) said that he had taken a RM100,000 loan in 2019 from the suspects and had yet to settle it.

He added that police then arrested a 20-year-old man in Bandar Baru Nilai after receiving a report from a 32-year-old complainant, a transport agent, who applied for a personal loan of RM8,000 but only received RM4,900, which was deposited into his bank account.

“The victim claimed that his car was splashed with red paint after he failed to make a payment due to a financial problem at the end of June and that his loan repayment increased to RM20,000,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said police also detained two men, aged 42 and 37, for their alleged involvement in the unlicensed money lending syndicate after putting up banners to promote illegal money-lending in Bandar Baru Sendayan here, yesterday.

“Police seized three mobile phones, a Perodua Alza, a hammer, 17 pieces of money lending banners, 134 pieces of pamphlets with the words ‘licensed money lending’ written on them,” he said.

All the suspects are being investigated under Section 5(2) of the Moneylenders Act 1951 and Section 506 of the Penal Code.

In the meantime, Mohamad said a total of 30 investigation papers had been opened on illegal money lending cases as of September this year, adding that this showed an increase compared to the 31 cases recorded last year, with 13 individuals charged in the courts.

-Bernama