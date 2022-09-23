Cops bust vehicle theft gang with arrest of four suspects

MALACCA: Police busted a vehicle theft syndicate known as the Batam Gang following the arrest of four Indonesians after a series of raids around Senai, Johor Bahru on Sept 14.

Melaka Tengah district police chief, ACP Christopher Patit said the suspects, aged 22 to 41, were nabbed at different locations in the southern-state district around 9.30 pm.

He said the modus operandi of the gang which has been active since early this month, was to rent cars in Johor to travel to Malacca and commit crimes using amulets and spells to avoid being detected by authorities.

“During the raids, police also found items with verses and spells allegedly used by the suspects as amulets or protection to hide their crime.

“Police also seized clothes used during the robberies, several units of mobile phones, torchlight and vehicles,” he said in a statement today.

Christopher said the gang’s modus operandi was to target vehicles with valuables before breaking car windows using ceramic fragments from spark plugs.

“With the arrest of the Batam Gang members, police have managed to solve eight cases in the Melaka Tengah district. All the suspects have been remanded for further investigations under Section 379 of the Penal Code,” he added.

The police also advised the public to be vigilant and not to leave valuables inside vehicles. - Bernama