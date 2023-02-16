Cops call for more Voluntary Patrol Scheme units to curb crimes

MALACCA: Encouraged by the role of the Voluntary Patrol Scheme (SRS) in checking crimes, Malacca police have suggested that more such units be activated in Rukun Tetangga Areas (KRT).

State police chief Datuk Zainol Samah said the activation of three SRSs in Malacca Tengah district, namely Taman Bukit Rambai, Pantai Peringgit flats and Bukit Nibong, had contributed to these residential areas registering a zero crime index last year.

He said so far 190 SRSs had been activated statewide, 77 of them in Malacca Tengah district, while 253 KRTs had been established in the state, 114 of them in the same district.

“SRS members play an important role in assisting agencies such as the police in curbing criminal activities and social problems in the local community,“ he told reporters after a meeting with Malacca Tengah KRT and SRS staff here today.

Zainol said under Section 25 of the Rukun Tetangga Act 2012, SRS members were empowered to stop and check individuals and vehicles entering their areas. - Bernama