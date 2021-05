SHAH ALAM: Selangor police will call up the state executive councillor who had violated the movement control order (MCO) standard operating procedures (SOPs) by organising an event to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said other individuals (guests and family members) in the photograph that went viral on social media would also be called up to assist in the investigation.

Arjunaidi said police have opened an investigation paper (regarding the case) under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures in Local Areas of Infection) (Movement Control) (No.4) (Amendment) (No.16) Regulations 2021.

“We will investigate any possible breach of SOPs, and further action will be taken. All those seen in the viral photograph would be called up to record their statements including the exco member,” he told a virtual press conference today.

Meanwhile, the state councillor implicated, State Rural and Traditional Villages Development, Malay Customs, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman, Borhan Aman Shah later today said he had given his full cooperation to the authorities at the Kuala Langat district police headquarters on May 20.

“I would like to express my deep regret over this matter and I promise that such a thing will not happen again,” he said in a post uploaded on his Facebook page. — Bernama