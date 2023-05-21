Cops conducting further probe into two bullying cases in school

BUTTERWORTH: Initial police investigations revealed that the two bullying incidents at a secondary school here last Friday happened hours apart and involved two different victims, one a Form One boy and the other, Form Two.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Mohd Asri Shafie said police were conducting further investigations into the two cases.

“The two incidents occurred on the same day, May 19, involving two victims who were beaten up by several other students in the boys’ toilet.

“The first case occurred around 1 pm. The victim was a Form Two student who was beaten up by a Form Three boy, while the second case happened at 3 pm.

“In the second case, the victim was a Form One student who was assaulted by nine seniors. Our investigations revealed that in both cases the victims were beaten with hands and feet and not objects,“ he said in a statement today.

He said in the second case, police have arrested nine boys, aged between 14 and 16, who are students of the school.

Mohd Asri said police had seized six mobile phones to assist in investigations. Two short videos on the incidents went gone viral on social media last Friday.

He said the cause of the incidents was still being investigated and the public should not share the video recordings as it could unease in the community.

The first case was being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code on causing hurt and the second under Section 147 on rioting, he added.

One of the videos shows a boy being repeatedly punched and kicked by a group of students.

Most of those in the video, including the victims, were wearing face masks and sports attire. - Bernama