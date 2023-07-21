Cops confirm explosives found under Siti Kasim’s car

PETALING JAYA: Improvised explosive devices (IED) were believed to have been discovered behind the rear tyre of lawyer and activist Siti Kasim’s car.

This was confirmed by Brickfields OCPD Asst Comm Amihizam Abdul Shukor after two bottles filled with wires were found, followed by a distress call made soon after.

“We immediately dispatched the Bomb Squad while the Fire and Rescue Department was also present to assist.

“The Bomb Squad managed to dispose of both bottles believed to be an IED,“ he told reporters at the scene today (July 21),” he was quoted as saying by Star Online.

The cop said the bottles will be sent to experts for further analysis.

“We will conduct further checks to discover whether the IED was active or not. Hence, the experts will conduct their analysis.

Siti reportedly claimed to have discovered a suspicious object believed to be a bomb underneath her car while it was being serviced at a workshop in Bangsar.

The activist had claimed that the object found could possibly be a bomb as wires were spotted in the object.

“I sent my car for service as I wanted to drive to Kelantan for an Orang Asli case on Sunday.

“After I dropped off my car, I went for lunch. Suddenly, my mechanic called me and informed me of the object beneath my car,“ she said.

Siti further said she was thankful to have sent her car for service, or else she would not have discovered the dangerous explosives.