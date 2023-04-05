Cops confirm receiving report of woman claiming photos used in background of porn video

KUALA TERENGGANU: Police have confirmed receiving a report by a woman from Kemaman claiming that photographs of herself and her family members have been misused and uploaded in several pornographic videos that have gone viral on social media.

Kemaman District Police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said the victim lodged the report at the Chukai Police Station in Kemaman on Tuesday (May 2).

“Investigation is being carried out under Section 509 of the Penal Code, Section 15 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“However, we have yet to identify the suspect,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Yesterday, the media reported that the victim, who is believed to be a teacher, claimed that photographs of her and her family from her Facebook page had been uploaded in several porn videos by a Twitter user since last December.

The videos purportedly showed the perpetrator engaging in lewd actions with photographs of the victims, including her family members, namely her daughter who is dressed in school attire, sister-in-law and niece, as background image.

The victim claims that many other children and women, who are her acquaintances around Kemaman, are also victims of the suspect’s immoral actions. - Bernama