Cops confirm receiving reports on alleged miscarriage of Hafidz Roshdi’s wife

SHAH ALAM: Police have confirmed receiving two reports lodged by actor Muhammad Hafidz Roshdi regarding the alleged miscarriage experienced by his wife, Nurul Shuhada Mat Shukri.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim in a statement today said police received the reports on April 17 at 9 pm and on May 6 at 1.21 pm but carried out no further investigation.

“The police reports have been referred to the Syariah Court because the case related to the issue is still ongoing. If it is true, as claimed by the complainant, another police report should be lodged with related information to allow further investigations.

“The report will be forwarded to the area where the alleged miscarriage occurred,“ he said.

After the divorce proceedings against his wife earlier, Muhammad Hafidz, 29, said he had lodged two police reports against Nurul Shuhada, 29, regarding the miscarriage of their third child several days before Aidilfitri last month.

Muhammad Hafidz said the first police report was made to protect himself, adding he lodged the second report after Nurul Shuhada allegedly asked for money to pay for her treatment due to the miscarriage.

When asked by reporters, Nurul Syuhada said she could not comment on her husband’s allegation because the matter was still under police investigation, adding she would give her statement at the Kangar police station in Perlis, today. -Bernama