Cops confirm receiving two reports over row at Teluk Intan Hospital

IPOH: Police have confirmed receiving two reports in connection with a row between an individual and the Teluk Intan Hospital’s security guard that went viral on social media on Tuesday.

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said the incident occurred when the individual, who is a family member of a female patient came to deliver a copy of her X-Ray outside of visiting hours.

“Visiting hours start at 12.30pm to 2pm for the morning session while the afternoon session starts from 4.30pm to 7pm. The incident occurred at 11pm,“ he said in a statement.

Ahmad Adnan said the security guard allowed the individual to enter the ward if the person who was accompanying the patient would leave as only one family member is allowed to be in the ward at a time, however, the individual refused to do so.

The security guard then lodged a police report, he said, adding that it had been referred to the Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

The video lasting one minute and 28 seconds was uploaded via a Facebook account belonging to one Mitra Vani yesterday and had been shared more than 2,000 times on the platform. - Bernama