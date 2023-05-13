Cops cripple car theft syndicate, six men arrested

KUALA LUMPUR: Police busted a syndicate involved in stealing multi-purpose and four-wheel drive vehicles with the arrest of six members in an operation carried out around Subang Jaya and Bentong, Pahang.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said apart from the arrest of the suspects, aged between 35 and 50 on May 9, the police also seized two vehicles, believed to have been stolen and various equipment.

“Preliminary investigation found that this syndicate will leave the stolen vehicle in remote areas before it is taken over by another syndicate to be sold abroad or dismantled and sold as used spare parts in the local market,“ he told Bernama today.

Ayob Khan said police are still tracking the mastermind and the other syndicate members, who are believed to be active in Klang Valley, Pahang, Johor and Penang.

All the suspects have been remanded until tomorrow.

The case is being investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code.- Bernama