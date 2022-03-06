Cops cripple drug distribution syndicate fronted by mobile phone shop in JB

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have crippled a drug distribution syndicate fronted by a handphone shop with the arrest of two local men at the premises in the Larkin area here on March 3.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said besides arresting the men, aged 31 and 34, his team also seized a total of 1,708 grammes (gms) of ecstasy pills, ecstasy powder (1,351 gms), ketamine (1,197 gms) and Erimin 5 pills (7,041 gms), worth RM746,890, at the premises.

“The modus operandi of the syndicate, that has been operating since November last year, is believed to be using the handphone shop as a store for the drugs targeted to the local market. We are investigating where the supply of these drugs was obtained,“ he said at a press conference here today.

He said past records revealed that both men were involved in drug and criminal cases, however, urine test results turned up negative for any type of drug.

Kamarul Zaman also said his team would track down other individuals suspected of involvement in the syndicate.

He said both individuals have been remanded for six days, beginning March 4, under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, with regard to fraud syndicate cases, he said since January 631 reports have been lodged in the state involving 579 victims, with losses of RM120 million.

He said among the cases were those involving non-existent loans, with losses totalling RM1 million, and Macau scams, with losses totalling RM5.1 million.

“I wish to advise (the public) to take loans from registered institutions, and do not be easily duped especially via social media sites. If there are dealings with any authorities go directly to their office and do not deal over the phone,“ he added. — Bernama