PETALING JAYA: An online gambling syndicate that made over RM50,000 daily from its activities was crippled by police at an apartment in Section 17 here on Sunday.

The syndicate operated by China nationals had set up its operations at the Seventeen Mall and Residences about two months ago was busted in a joint-operation by Petaling Jaya and federal police at 5.30pm.

Police raided two apartments at the condominium where 10 men and two women, all China nationals aged between 23 and 33 were held.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said yesterday that the syndicate targeted gamblers in China and were constantly watchful of its activities to evade detection by police.

He said police also learnt that the suspects who worked as operators were paid a salary of between RM10,000 and RM13,000.

Nik Ezanee said said apart from seizing over RM38,000, police also recovered 48 cellphones, laptop computers and modems at the apartments.