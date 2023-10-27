Cops cripple ‘Geng Jiva’ with arrest of three men, woman

IPOH: Police have crippled a robbery gang known as ‘Geng Jiva’ with the arrest of four individuals, including the leader, in an operation on Tuesday (Oct 23).

Ipoh Police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said that, following the arrest of the three men and a woman, all aged between 26 and 35, they have solved 24 cases of violent crime and 34 property crimes suspected to have been committed by the group around Ipoh.

“We believe we have crippled ‘Geng Jiva’, which has been active in several housing estates, after arresting the four suspects, including the gang leader,” he said in a statement last night.

He said the gang committed armed robbery and housebreaking and also caused injuries during robberies in Ipoh city areas, particularly in Taman Canning, Taman Ipoh Timur and Bercham.

He added that following a raid on a house in Taman Syabas here, police also seized various items, such as knives, mobile phones and a motorcycle.

He said two of the men and the woman tested positive for Methamphetamine and that all four suspects, who have criminal records, have been remanded for further investigations. - Bernama