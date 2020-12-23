Cops cripple Macau Scam, online gambling syndicate active around KL

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have crippled a Macau Scam and online gambling syndicate after 11 individuals, including four Chinese nationals, were arrested in three raids conducted around the capital on Monday.

Dang Wangi District Police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said in the first raid at about 3.30pm, three Chinese men aged 28 to 34 were arrested at a condominium in Jalan Doraisamy, Off Jalan Sultan Ismail here.

He said the team which conducted the inspection found 40 mobile phones of various brands, two computers, 1,168 Chinese Yuan (RM725) and RM5,011.

“Investigations found that the syndicate was carrying out investment fraud, namely the Macau Scam, and all of them were remanded for four days until Dec 25 for further investigation,“ he said in a statement yesterdayday.

Mohamad Zainal said the next two raids were carried out by a team from the Criminal Investigation Department from the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters in Jalan Conlay near here.

According to him, in the first of the two raids at a residency at about 5.30pm, the police arrested a 35-year-old male Chinese national suspected of being involved in online gambling, who is currently under remand until Dec 25.

He said half an hour later, they raided another room and detained seven individuals including two foreign women from Thailand and Vietnam aged between 21 and 33.

“The results of the police inspection found, among other things, cards, gambling notes and RM23,200 in cash. All of them are remanded for two days until tomorrow for further investigation,“ he said.-Bernama