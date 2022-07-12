Cops cripple motorcycle theft gang active around Ampang

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested four members of ‘Gang Patah’ suspected of being involved in four motorcycles theft around Ampang, in an operation codenamed Op Lejang beginning Nov 25.

Ampang district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said all four local men, aged 34 to 40, including the leader known as Ya’patah Mamat were arrested around Gombak and Sentul.

He said the group, which had been active since last year, targeted Honda EX5 and Yamaha 125ZR motorcycles and moved in a group with the stolen machines whose registration plates were changed.

Following the arrests, the police also seized two Honda EXS, one Yamaha LC135, a stolen motorcycle frame, and various motorcycle parts,” he said in a press conference here today.

“The stolen motorcycles are dismantled before being sold on the black market online and in person. The men arrested, who work as mechanics, fruit sellers and despatch riders, have various criminal records and tested positive for syabu,” he said.

They have since been handed over to Wangsa Maju police for further investigation after their remand expired on Dec 4, he added. - Bernama